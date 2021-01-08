David Mangus, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Mangus, age 78, of Alliance passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Altercare of Alliance.

He was born December 25, 1940.

He is survived by his best friend, Stacy (Ying) Yendrich.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Janice Mangus.

He enjoyed shooting, watching sports, tool collecting and spending time on his computer.

Per his request no public services will be held and cremation will take place.

Friends may share their online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home.

