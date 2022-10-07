RAVENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David M. Robey, age 65 passed away on October 5, 2022.

He was born September 24, 1957, in Akron, Ohio to the late Jack and Janice (Long) Robey.

David was a honest, hard working man that dedicated his life to his family. He was a diesel mechanic man that loved tinkering with things and was gifted with the ability to be a fixer of all. He was very witty and had a good sense of humor.

David leaves behind to cherish his memory: Daughter: Amy (Jeff) Heestand. Son: David (Carrie) Robey. Sisters: Lynette (Frank) Klauck, Deborah Bee, and Angela Robey. Grandchildren: Olivia, Isabella, and Ava. His fur baby, Bear.

Per his request there will be no public services at this time.

Friends and family may share their online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of David M Robey, please visit our floral store.