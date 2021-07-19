David John Floyd, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David John Floyd, age 74, of Alliance entered into the arms of the Lord on July 18, 2021.

He was born October 20, 1946 to the late Roy Floyd and Eva (Cornell) Floyd.

He is survived by his broken hearted family; including his wife Christina Floyd, daughters; Gina Jalovec, Genesis (Adam) Mayer, son; Gary Floyd, step-children; Jonathan (Christine) Ladrach, Kelsey (David Sabo Contreras, Matthew Sabo, sisters; Alleene Ketelesen, Mary Roseberry and grandchildren; Charlotte Myer, Esme Myer.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother; Richard Floyd.

David graduated from Center Point High school in Center Point, Iowa. He received his Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice.

He went on to serve in various law enforcement positions for a career spanning over thirty years in various positions such as a patrolman, detective and police chief. He was a hard worker and very dedicated to his profession. He later worked in various security and management roles.

He loved the Lord and attended the First Assembly of God Church in Alliance.

He was an avid Chicago Cubs baseball fan.

His greatest personal reward came from working with prisoners being reintroduced back into society. He made a difference in their lives by being a compassionate, listening ear to try and help them rebuild their lives on the outside.

“Well done, good and faithful servant. Enter into the joy of the Lord.” Matthew 25:23.

Per his request no public services will be held.

Friends and family may share their online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of David J Floyd, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 20 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.