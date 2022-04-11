ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David E. Porter age 76, passed away April 9, 2022 at Aultman Alliance Community Hospital.

He was born July 8, 1945 to the late Raymond and Nancy (Johnson) Porter.

In addition to his parents , he was preceded in death by his loving wife; Betty (Dorsey) Porter.

He is survived by his three sons; David, Dwayne, John (Evon) Porter, a sister; Linda Kerner, brothers; Gary, Terry, John, six grandchildren and ten great- grandchildren.

David was a Veteran of the United States Navy. He served our nation in 2 tours during Vietnam.

He enjoyed sports, fishing, and cookouts. He was family orientated. He will be interred at Highland Memorial Park with his wife.

