David Dale Reed, Homeworth, Ohio

HOMEWORTH, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Dale Reed, age 62, passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at McCrea Manor in Alliance.

He was born November 26, 1958 in Alliance, Ohio to Wilma Jean Reed.

In addition to his mother he is survived by a sister, Terry Gott and nieces, Mya Croft and Heather Gott.

David enjoyed cutting trees. His hobbies included drag racing, funny cars, restoring classic cars and attending car shows.

A private graveside service will take place at Highland Memorial Park per the family’s request.

A private graveside service will take place at Highland Memorial Park per the family's request.

