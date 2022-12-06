ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darlene Mae Rhoads, 64, left this earthly world on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 and entered into the presence of our Lord as she was reunited in Heaven with her family that had gone before her. She passed peacefully in the comfort of her own home surrounded by her loved ones after a long courageous battle with cancer.

She was born in Alliance, Ohio October 27, 1958 to Donald and Doris Smarr.



Darlene is survived by her loving husband, David A. Rhoads of Alliance, Ohio; five children, Ian Smarr (Tina Smarr), Melissa Mains (Donald Mains), Sharon Clark (Kevin Simms), David Rhoads II (Nicole Keller) and Denielle Nelson (Brian Nelson);, 17 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, four sisters and two brothers.



Darlene loved playing bingo, cards, board games and reading but most of all she loved spending time with family and friends. She will never be forgotten and will always be in our hearts. She will be waiting at the pearly gates to greet us with open arms.



A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements handled by Dean’s Funeral Home.



