Daniel S. Lacher, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel S. Lacher, age 64 of Sebring, passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Altercare of Alliance after an extended illness.

He was born March 5, 1957 in Alliance, Ohio to the late Richard J. Lacher and Bettie (MacFagan) Lacher.

He is survived by a sister, Sharron Host of Alliance, Ohio and extended family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Debbie and his older sister and brother.

Per his request cremation will take place and no public services will be held.

Thank you to Alliance Hospice and Altercare for their compassionate care.

Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio. Friends and family may share their online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com.

