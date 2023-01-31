MECHANICSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel J. Gandee passed away Saturday, January 28.

Visitation will be held Thursday, February 2, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Dean’s Funeral Home, where a funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m.

Burial will be Thursday, February 2, 1:00 p.m. at Highland Memorial in Beloit.

