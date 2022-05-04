ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dajaun T. Wheat passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

He was born February 10, 1996.

A Homegoing Visitation will be on Saturday, May 14, 2022 from 10:00 a.m – 12:00 p.m., at Second Baptist Church, 820 East Patterson, Alliance, OH 44601.

A Homegoing Celebration will follow at 12:00 p.m. at the church.

Arrangements are being handled by Dean’s Funeral Home.

