DAMASCUS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Curtis Martin Puz age 36, passed away peacefully in the arms of his wife on December 10, 2021 after a courageous battle from a brief illness.

Curtis was born on February 4, 1985 in New Castle, Pennsylvania to Frances Jolene Hookway. He graduated from Laurel High School and LCCTC in 2003 after learning the trade of masonry. Curtis’ chosen profession was security and he enjoyed it with a passion.

Curtis was joyfully married on February 4, 2020 to Bobbie Jae Puz who was his partner in life for almost 4 years.

He will be missed by many including his loving wife, Bobbie Jae (Rohaley) Puz of Damascus, Ohio, his parents Matt and Jolene (Moore) Hookway of New Castle, Pennsylvania and his siblings, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and many friends.

Curtis lived a fulfilled life spending every waking moment making memories with his beloved wife, family, and friends. He had a bright and energetic personality and was known and loved by everyone he came in contact with. Curtis touched many lives with his hardy laughter, electric smile, and big bear hugs. He had a passion for new adventures especially road trips with his wife. His close friends called him family and always referred to him as a brother. He will be deeply missed. There are no words to express the loss his family and friends feel but we know he’s at peace in the arms of Jesus.

All are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Dean’s Funeral Home located at 256 West Ohio Ave, Sebring, Ohio 44672.

In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made directly to Dean’s Funeral Home (to help put him to rest).

Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio.

