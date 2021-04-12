Clyde J. Seabolt, Homeworth, Ohio

HOMEWORTH, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Surrounded by his loving family, Clyde (JR) Seabolt, age 77 of Homeworth, Ohio passed away quietly at his home on Saturday, April 10, 2021 after a long illness.

Clyde was born in Walton, West Virginia.

His hobbies included; fishing and hunting with his brother ; Larry and family in Southern Ohio.

He was a member of the American Sportsman Club in East Canton and won several prizes in turkey shooting contests.

He enjoyed time with his family and friends often around a picnic table, talking and laughing. Although frowned upon at times by his wife, his sense of humor will be missed.

Clyde and his wife were married November 13, 1987, he leaves behind his devoted wife, Debra (O’Roark) Seabolt, canine companion Gizmo and five children; Clyde Seabolt of Alliance, Dale Seabolt of Canton, Gary (Christy) Caldwell of Homeworth, Lynn Leech of Alliance, Mae (Kenny) Mehlmann of North Benton. Sisters; Glenda McNeal of Homeworth, who was his “morning coffee buddy”, Carolyn Dillon of Alliance, brothers; Larry (Theresa Seabolt) of Barnesville, Michael Seabolt of Alliance, David (Lisa) Seabolt, grandchildren; Kelly (Alex) Mull, Nicki, Kayla( Micah) Leech, Emilio, Lilly and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Clyde and Sadie Seabolt and a sister; Anita Fall.

The family would like to give a very special thank you to cousin, Michelle Manley and granddaughter, Kelly for all of their loving support and tireless caretaking during this difficult period. It will be forever appreciated.

Also, thank you to Robert Manley for always refurbishing and repairing old guns that Clyde sent his way even as hopeless as they might have looked.

Per Clyde’s wishes there will be no public services.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to American Sportsman Club 790 Evening Star Ave. S.E. East Canton 44730 or The Stark County Human Society 5100 Peach St. N.E. Louisville, Ohio.

Arrangements are being handled by Dean’s Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio.

