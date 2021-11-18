Clifford John Eberling, II, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clifford John Eberling II, age 54 passed away Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Aultman Hospital in Canton.

He was born June 21, 1967 to Nellie “Carol” (Carpenter) Eberling and the late Clifford J. Eberling I.

Clifford was employed through the years at American Steel Foundries, Reed’s Tree Service, Mac Trailer and retired from East Manufacturing, three years ago because of his declining health.

He enjoyed all types of music, except rap and played in a local band for many years. He enjoyed rides on his motorcycle with his wife, camping and hunting deer. Family was very important to him and he will be greatly missed by his broken-hearted family who loved him very much.

In addition to his mother; Nellie “Carol” (Carpenter) Eberling he is survived by his wife; Laura Eberling, whom he married July 1, 1989, sons; Clifford (Alicia) Eberling III, Aaron (Devin) Eberling, Zakary Eberling, grandchildren; Peyton, Milah, Americus, Clifford IV, Carson, Ashton, Hazel and sister; Darlene Higgins, extended family and friends.

In addition to his father he was preceded in death by a sister; Carolyn Unkefer.

Visitation will be on Saturday, November 20, 2021 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Almost Home Event Center, 230 S 12th Street, Sebring, OH 44672.

Arrangements are being handled by Dean’s Funeral Home.

