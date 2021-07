BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) - Recently, COVID-19 cases have been rising across the country, especially with the spread of the Delta variant. Some places have considered bringing back restrictions, even if you are vaccinated, which could affect some people's mental health.

"It's anxiety-provoking for everyone, really. We're still in this unknown. We're trying to get out of this pandemic," said Dr. Sarah Momen, a psychiatrist for Mercy Health.