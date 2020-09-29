Christine L. Taylor, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christine L. Taylor, age 51, went into eternal resting on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Aultman Alliance Community Hospital.

She was born June 23, 1969, to Charles and Edna (Hill) Smith Duke.

She will be remembered by her friends and family as being a happy person that loved to dance and spend quality time with her family.

She is survived by her mother; sons, Loren (Teresa) Taylor of Alliance and Jimmy (Shelley) Taylor; sisters, Margaret Yoho, Bonnie (Dale) Nichols, Helen (Steven) Shell and Carolyn (Dan) Stanley; brothers, Charles (Brittany) Smith, Robert Smith and Richard Smith; several stepbrothers and sisters; six grandchildren.

Besides her father; she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Carl Duke; grandparents, John and Margaret Hill; grandmother, Helen Owens and her aunt, Dorothy Bell.

Per her request there will be no public services.

