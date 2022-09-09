BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christine Ann McCammon age 66 passed away September 6, 2022, at her home in Beloit surrounded by her family.

She was born March 7, 1956, to the late William and Maxine (Speaks) Burns.

Christine was a caring person who took care of her family. She also was frequently found helping others. Christine was an animal lover; her favorite animals were birds, squirrels, and penguins. She enjoyed feeding her wildlife backyard guests. Her hobbies included completing puzzles, online games, and playing bingo. Friends and family may share their online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com.

She is survived by her husband, Lee whom she married December 10, 1977. Two sons; Jason (Angel) Mccammon, Jeremy McCammon, brothers; William (Janet) Burns, Steven (Nancy) Burns, seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Claudia Muniz.

No services will be held.

Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio.

