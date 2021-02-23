Chester Channell, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Chester Channell age 42 passed away Saturday February 20, 2021.

He was born January 10, 1979 to Chester Channell Sr. and the late Pamela (Niner) Turner.

Chester loved to talk to people. He was the first grandson to be born. He will be remembered for his willingness to help others and his loving giving heart. He was often “hard-headed” but was very protective of his family and loved his family dearly.

He is survived by his wife; Jamie Channell, father; Chester Channell Sr., step-father; Frank Turner; grandmother; Margaret J.(Niner) King, daughter; Pamela Channell, step-son; Chason Blumer; sisters; Shileen (Dan) Kelly, Christina (Sean) Nye, uncle Bob (Robin) Niner, aunts; Donna McKay ,Patricia Hoffmaster, several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends.

In addition to his mother; Pamela (Niner) Turner he was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Funeral will take place Monday, March 1, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at Dean’s Funeral Home at 256 W. Ohio Avenue Sebring, Ohio friends and family may call 2 hours prior from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m..

Friends and family are encouraged to share their online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Chester G Channell, please visit our floral store.