Cheryl Valykeo, Sebring, Ohio

December 8, 2020

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cheryl Valykeo age 63 of Canton, passed away at Aultman Hospital Tuesday, December 8, 2020.

She was born November 8, 1957.

Per her request cremation will take place and no public services will be held.

Friends and family m ay share their online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio.

