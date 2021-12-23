ATWATER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Raymond Dickson, age 68 passed away Thursday, December 23, 2021 at UH Portage Hospital in Ravenna.

He was born October 28, 1953 to the late James and Hazel (Heaton) Dickson.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son; Charles Dickson Jr., sisters; Joyce Elaine Dickson, Mary Lucy Rhodes, Nancy Joanne Payton, brothers; James F. Dickson Jr., Kenneth G. Dickson, John E. Dickson, Robert R. Dickson Sr., Roger L. Dickson and Louis F. Dickson.

He is survived by his wife; Mary Lucille (Wilkinson) Dickson whom he married on February 11, 1973. Daughters; Jackie LaRusch of Lacey, Washington, Rebecca (Johnny) Bruce of Randolph, Ohio, special daughter; Tiffany (Tim) Jancel, sons; Joseph (Tracy) Wilkinson of Bristol, Connecticut, Ronnie (Rhonda) Dickson of Alliance, Daniel (Stacy) Dickson of Ashtabula, Ohio. 18 grandchildren; Courtney, Rachel, Joseph Jr., Juliana, Mykayla, Katherine, Shelby, Junior, Frank, Summer, Zain, Kyla, Kalina, Johnny Jr., Hailey, Leah, Cassidy, Martha, several great- grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and extended family.

Charles enjoyed watching television. He also enjoyed spending time with his special granddaughter Cassidy Bruce, who was his Saturday buddy. He also enjoyed spending time with Sophie-Jae his great- granddaughter. His other hobbies included yard sailing, frequenting flea markets and visiting friends and relatives.

Visitation will take place Tuesday December 28, 2021 at dean’s Funeral Home from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m.

A funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Justin Vance officiating. Family is requesting that attendees please wear masks.

Friends and family may share online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Charles, please visit our floral store.