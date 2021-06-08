Charles Jesiolowski, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Jesiolowski, age 72, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family after a lengthy illness.

He was born February 12, 1949 to the late Myron and Helen Jesiolowski.

He is survived by his loving wife of 40 plus years, Mary Ellen Jesiolowski. In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters, Debbie Boyer and Kathy Filhart; sons, Joshua (Sandra) Jesiolowski and Michael Jesiolowski and grandchildren, Agneiscka Jesiolowski and Jamie and Gabriel Pastore.

Charles served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

He was a bricklayer by trade and also owned his own business later in life.

He was a people person with the gift to gab, as well as the ability to sell you anything. He had the personality that was able to make friends with everyone. He always dreamed of owning a chocolate lab. He was described as a hardworking, good man. He loved his family and will leave a void in their hearts.

Visitation will take place Friday, June 11, 2021 at Dean’s Funeral Home, 256 W. Ohio Avenue, Sebring, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Funeral service will take place at 12:00 Noon.

Military honors will take place at East Goshen Friends Cemetery, 16800 S. Range Road, Beloit prior to burial.

Friends and family may share their online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com.

