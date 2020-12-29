Charles F. Littleton, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles F. Littleton, age 69, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020, at his home.

He was born September 17, 1951.

Per his request, cremation will take place and no public services will be held.

