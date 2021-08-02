Charles E. Rice (Gene), Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles E. Rice (Gene), 74 of Alliance, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 1, 2021.

He was born in Coalton, Ohio, August 15, 1946 to Ruth and Everett Rice who preceded him in death.

Gene has retired from a self-employed business, Rice Plumbing and served two years in the military.

He was incredibly had-working and reliable. He was a devoted husband, father, grandparent, and great-grandparent.

Gene is survived by his wife, Nancy of 55 years; his sister, Joyce Stoudt; his brother, Everett Rice; his children, Debby (Gene) Hively, and Bill (Jaime Fletcher) Rice; six grandchildren, Adam (Heather) Rice, Melissa (Tiffany) Lucas, Brittannie (Jason) Flint, Holly Hively, Austin Rovnak, Justin Hinojosa, Mackenzie Fletcher, Brooklyn Fletcher; seven great-grandchildren, Mason, Frankie, Leo, Nolan, Jace, Jeremiah, Konnor and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by his brothers, Curtis and Richard Rice; sister, Golda Vankirk and grandson, Reilly Gindlesperger.

Visitation will take place Friday, August 6, 2021 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Dean’s Funeral Home 256 W. Ohio Avenue Sebring, Ohio.

A funeral service will take place at 5:00 p.m. with Pastor Bob Burgess officiating.

The family of Gene Rice would like to give a special thank you to the VA and hospice for all their support during this time.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Deans Funeral Home, Sebring, Ohio.

Friends and family may share their online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio.

