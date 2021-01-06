Charles “Chuck” Robert Vance, Sr., Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles “Chuck” Robert Vance, Sr., age 62, went home to be with the Lord on January 5, 2021 at Mercy Medical Center.

He was born on October 19, 1958 in Alliance, Ohio to Otis and Virginia (Warner) Vance.

Chuck was a 1977 graduate of Marlington High School and spent over 46 years working for the family business.

He then took over the business with his brother Ronald in 1991 while becoming a licensed Master Plumber.

Chuck loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, watching western movies, listening to oldies and country music and playing Uno.

He was led to the Lord under Rev. Oney at Alliance Baptist Temple, and recently was a faithful member at Turning Point Baptist Church. Chuck loved the Lord.



He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Sharon (Hall), sons Charles Jr (Hannah), Justin (Kathrine) and Cody, daughter Mattie (Angel) Cevallos, siblings Nancy Rice, Linda Murphy, Kay Salinas, Leonard, Jim and Tim, grandchildren Allie, Koby, Jordan, Blake, Ruger, and Kimber and many nieces and nephews.

Chuck was preceded in death by his parents Otis and Virginia, step-mother Alberta Court, brother Ronald, and Grandbaby V.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. at Turning Point Baptist Church in Limaville (60 Wahl St., Limaville, OH 44601).

Friends and family may pay their respects up to 2 hours prior. Pastor Ron Lanham and Pastor Robert Burgess will officiate.

Masks are required due to the Governor’s current Covid-19 mandate.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Deans Funeral Home to help defray funeral costs.

Friends and family may share their online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Dean's Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio.

