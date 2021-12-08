ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlene M. Stewart, age 59 passed away on December 7, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born February 14, 1962, in Akron, Ohio to Rodney Stewart and Callie Pugh.

She will always be remembered for being a family person. A Dedicated mother and grandmother.

She was a graduate of Waterloo High School.

She enjoyed the outdoors spending time with friends and family. She was an avid Cleveland Browns fan and loved long car rides.

Besides her father, she is survived by Daughter; Amber ( Kyle Domjan) Grubb. Grandchildren: Rayven Crowder, Natilia Crowder, Aryanna Turman, Amara Domjan and Roman Burkholder. Aunt; Jenny Hengle and her fur babies; Moe and Lizzy.

Per her request there will be no public services at this time.

Services are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home, Sebring, Ohio.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Charlene M Stewart, please visit our floral store.