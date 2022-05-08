SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cecil William Hahn, age 85, passed away at Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

He was born April 22, 1937, in Knox Township to the late Clark and Lorna Hahn.

He was a 1955 graduate of Goshen Union High School.

Cecil was a retired truck driver and farmer. He was a former member of Knox Ruritans.

He was also a member of the Reading Church of the Brethren.

Cecil’s wife, Janice Carson Hahn passed away April 26, 1994. They were married June 14, 1959.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death his three brothers, Keith in 1999, Lewis in 1965 and Bruce in 2018.

Left to cherish his memory, are his children, Cheryl (Michael) Good, Blane (Cheryl) Hahn and Vickie Hume; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, siblings, Maxine Redfoot, Elaine Bonar and Raymond Hahn and several nieces and nephews.

A Funeral service will take place Monday, May 9, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel at Higland Memorial with Pastor Paul Bozman officiating.

Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio.

Friends and family may share their online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com.

