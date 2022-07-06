DEERFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cecil James McLemore of Deerfield, age 86, passed away Friday July 1, 2022, at his home with his loving family at his side.

He was born September 4, 1935, in Madisonville, Tennessee to the late Odd and Roxie McLemore.

He moved to Ohio after he married Arlene Hawkins, December 23, 1956.

He retired from General Motors Company in Lordstown.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Brimfield.

His hobbies included fishing, gardening, spending time with family and visiting Tennessee.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Louise and Marie and a brother, Randy.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Arlene; children, Jim (Tami) McLemore, Kathy (Gene) Jacobs and Jenny (Bud) Barr; grandchildren, Rachelle (Jacob), Amber (eric), Austin, Zach, Meranda, Mariah, Casey and Marlee; great-grandchildren, Makenzie, Sydney, Carson, Landon, Xander and Lily and several nieces, nephews and extended family.

Family and friends will be received at Dean’s Funeral Home, 256 W. Ohio Avenue in Sebring, Friday, July 8, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. with a funeral service following at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Dan Alexoff officiating.

Please feel free to wear your Hawaiian attire to honor him.

