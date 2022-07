ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cassandra Ann Taylor, 79, passed away Saturday, July 2.

A Homegoing Celebration will be held Wednesday, July 6, 1:00 p.m. at Second Baptist Church in Alliance.

Homegoing visitation will be held Monday, July 11, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow at Alliance City Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Dean’s Funeral Home.

