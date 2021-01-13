Carol L. Clark, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol L. Clark (AKA NAN) age 77 passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at her home.

She was born July 25, 1943 in Alliance to Genet Gensler and Carl Householder and later adopted by Michael Senior and Katherine Montesano.

She was preceded in death by both sets of parents and her husband Delbert Clark.

Survivors include three daughters; Jackie Hartsoe of Alliance, Dana Watts of Minerva and Holli (Ed) Morrison of Canton and a step-son; James Clark of Alliance. She has 16 grand-children and 17.5 great- grand-children.

She worked in the healthcare field for over 50 years. Starting out as an aide and then ran a nursing home in North Carolina. She was an Activity director in two local nursing homes and as an Assisted Living Director.

She enjoyed shopping, decorating her home, listening to country music, dancing, yard saling, playing games, and talking to her friends via her computer.

Per her wishes cremation will take place and a Private Celebration of Life will be held.

