Carol Ann McIlvain, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Ann McIlvain age 69 of Sebring passed away Tuesday November 17, 2020 after her battle with lung cancer.

Carol was born on November 18, 1950 in Salem, Ohio to the late Ralph and Ann Freeman.

Carol was a 1970 graduate of West Branch High School.

She was employed at Americana Art from 1976-1989, Akro-Collins and Aikman from 1990-2008. She was also a bartender at The William Penn Club, where she was also Vice- President for a few years.

Carol is survived by her Son; Greg A.(Terri) McIlvain, Daughter; Kim A. Dallas, Sister; Joann Cochran, Niece; Kelli (Dave) Lewis (who was more like a sister). Three Grandsons that meant the world to her; Justin (Katie) McIlvain, Jacob McIlvain, and Jeffry Ward. Three great Grand-daughters; Paighton and Oaklyn McIlvain and Addison Ward. Two Sister-In Law’s; Sherri and Linda Freeman. Nieces and Nephews; Jamie, Chad Anderson, Billy Wilson, Larry freeman Jr. Terri Hoy and Traci Finnegan.

Preceding her in death beside her Parents; Sisters: Bonnie L. Anderson, Bonnie Kay Wilson, Joyce Pettigrew, Linda Martin, Brothers; Ralph, Larry, and Gary Freeman.

Carol enjoyed vacationing in Myrtle Beach and gambling. Her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her grandsons while they were growing up.

Carol would like to thank the people that kept in touch with her when she could no longer go out and socialize. The calls and texts meant a lot to her. She would also like to thank Dr Gabrail and his staff at The Gabrail Cancer Research Center.

As her wishes after a private family viewing she has been cremated with no public services.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

