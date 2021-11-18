Carol Ann (McDaniel) Ferrell, Ravenna, Ohio

RAVENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Ann (McDaniel) Ferrell passed away on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

She was born on September 27, 1954.

A Viewing will take place on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Riverwood Community Chappel, 1407 Fairchild Ave., Kent, OH 44240.

A Funeral will follow at 12:00 p.m. at the chappel.

Burial will be at 1:15 p.m. at the Maple Grove Cemetery, 6698 N. Chestnut Street, Ravenna, OH 44266.

Arrangements are being handled by Dean’s Funeral Home.

