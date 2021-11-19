Carol Ann Ferrell, Ravenna, Ohio

RAVENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Ann Ferrell, aged 67 of Ravenna, died Tuesday, November 17 at UH of Ravenna with her loving family at her side.

Carol is survived by her husband, George; daughter, Jennifer (Dan) Kennedy of Ravenna; son, Jason Ferrell of Youngstown; grandchildren, Tristen, Jordan, Dylan and Brayden; brother, Larry McDaniel, sisters-in-law, Sue (Bill) Barbey, Cindy (Joe) Kaltenbach and Linda Ramsey and her adoptive parents, Wes and Barb McDaniel of Ravenna.

Preceding her in death were her birth parents, Donald and Irene Sipes; adoptive mother, Evelyn Nichols and brother, Richard Sipes.

Services will be held on Tuesday, November 23 at 12:00 p.m., with visitation starting at 11:00 a.m., at Riverwood Chapel, 1407 Fairchild Avenue, Kent, OH 44240, with Pastor Cole Tawney officiating. A fellowship will be held at the church following the services.

A private burial and internment will be at Maple Grove Cemetery in Ravenna.

The family requests that all attending services wear masks, practice social distancing and anyone who is ill, respectively, not attend the services but keep the family in your thoughts and prayers.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family or to the NICU at Akron Children’s Hospital in Akron, Ohio in Carol’s name.

The family wishes to express their thanks to Ravenna EMS, the UH ICU team, the staff at Dean’s Funeral Home, Steve, Tracy, Sam and the Irwin family and all those who have reached out to the family with their kind words, thoughts and prayers.

“The LORD is my shepherd; I shall not want.

He maketh me to lie down in green pastures:

he leadeth me beside the still waters.

He restoreth my soul:

he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name’s sake.

Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death,

I will fear no evil: for thou art with me;

thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.

Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies:

thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over.

Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life” Psalms 23

