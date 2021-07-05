Carl Dean Lamp, Deerfield, Ohio

DEERFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl Dean Lamp, age 76, of Deerfield, passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital in Canton after a sudden illness.

He was born on June 5, 1945 in Alliance to the late Edward and Ruth (Buehler) Lamp.

Those left to share his legacy are his wife of 51 years, Emma (Shilling) Lamp; daughter, Tonya (Scott) Dean; grandchildren, Zachary Austin Dean and Kylie Noelle Dean; brother, Leon (Mary) Lamp; sisters-in-law, Donna Shilling and Joyce Lamp; nieces, nephews, extended family and his beloved dog, Duke.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Glenn, Robert and Richard Lamp.

Carl worked for 20 plus years at the Alliance Machine Company as an electrician. He later retired after working for multiple other companies as a plant maintenance worker.

He had talent when it came to building and fixing things. He also enjoyed working outside and was very meticulous about their yard and their home. His greatest source of pride came from the many achievements of his grandchildren.

A graveside service will take place Thursday, July 8, 2021 (their 51st wedding anniversary) at 12:45 p.m. at Mount Union Cemetery, Alliance with Pastor Quint Bryan officiating.

A special thanks to the ER, ICU, surgery, and 5th floor nursing staff and physicians for their compassionate care. Also, to his guardian angel bystander in Alliance who called 911 and stayed with him until help arrived. We are forever grateful.

Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home in Sebring, Ohio. Friends and family may share their online condolences at www.deans funeralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Carl Dean Lamp, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 6 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.