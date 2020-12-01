Calvin T. Marshall, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Calvin T. Marshall, age 86, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Canton.

He was born January 30, 1934, in Allisonia, Virginia, to the late Fred Marshall and Clara (Seagle) Marshall.

He is survived by his loving Wife, Lula (Kelly) Marshall; Daughters, Valerie (Chalie) Boyd, Jennifer (Marshall) (Travis) Annerino; Sons, Calvin (Heather) Marshall, John (Margaret) Marshall, Jamie (Kelly) Kelly, Jason Marshall; Sister, Ruby Rosario; Brother, Leo Marshall; Grandchildren, Chrissy Rowan, Joseph Rowan, Logan Marshall, Gavin Marshall, Isabella Annerino, Corben Annerino and seven Great-Grandchildren.

In addition to his Parents; he was preceded in death by a Daughter, Sharon (Rowan) Rambeau; Sister, Mavis Boyd and a Brother, Bert Marshall.

Calvin was a faithful believer in Jesus Christ and was a member of the Lifeline Pentecostal Church.

He worked for the Chrysler Corporation for many years and retired in 1999.

He enjoyed watching football, NASCAR, gardening and canning.

Visitation will take place Friday, December 4, 2020, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., at the Lifeline Church in Alliance.

Visitation on Saturday, December 5, at 10:00 a.m., at Lifeline Church with the Funeral to follow at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Chalmar Perkins officiating.

Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park.

Friends and family may share their condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by Dean’s Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Calvin T Marshall, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 2 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.