Bruno Natale, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bruno Natale, age 76, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020.

He was born May 1, 1944.

He was proceeded in death by his parents; stepson, Lawrence Briner.

He is survived by his wife, Amelia and stepchildren, who are heartbroken over their loss.

He loved his family and he will be greatly missed by those he left behind.

Cremation has taken place and no public services will be held.

Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio.

