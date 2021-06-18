Bruce Leroy Fryman, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bruce Leroy Fryman, age 62, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at home in Salem, Ohio, after his courageous battle with cancer.

He was born May 21, 1959 to Donald Fryman and Vivian (Hogue) Fryman.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Barbara (Ott) Fryman; children, Bruce Andrew Fryman, Jr. and Amanda Fryman; sister, Sharon (Fryman) Sitler; aunt, Norma Hogue and uncle, Larry Hogue.

He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Hazel Hogue; grandfather, Ross Hogue and uncle, Gary Hogue.

Bruce was born in East Liverpool and grew up in Wellsville and Salem.

He enjoyed music, cars, amateur radio (KB8VCS), photography, beaches, food and all the time he spent in Florida. Bruce will be dearly missed but we can now take comfort in knowing that he is now at peace.

Friends and family may share their online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio.

When Tomorrow Starts Without Me

By David M. Romano

When tomorrow starts without me and I am not here to see

If the sun should rise and find your eyes all filled with tears for me

I know how much you love me as much as I love you

And each time you think of me I know you’ll miss me too.

But when tomorrow starts without me please try to understand

That Jesus came and called my name and took me by the hand.

He said my place is ready in heaven far above

And that I have to leave behind all those I dearly love.

But as I turned to walk away a tear fell from my eye

For all my life I’d always thought it wasn’t my time to die.

I had so much to live for and so much yet to do

It seems almost impossible that I was leaving you.

I thought of all the yesterdays the good ones and the bad

I thought of all the love we shared and all the fun we had.

If I could have stayed for just a little while

I’d say goodbye and kiss you and maybe see you smile.

But then I fully realize that this could never be

For emptiness and memories would take the place of me.

And when I thought of worldly things that I’d miss come tomorrow

I thought of you and when I did my heart was filled with sorrow.

But when I walked through Heaven’s gate and felt so much at home

As God looked down and smiled at me from his great golden throne.

He said This is eternity And all I’ve promised you

Today your life on earth is past but here it starts anew.

I promise no tomorrow but today will always last

And since each day’s the same here there’s no longing for the past.

So when tomorrow starts without me don’t think we’re far apart,

For every time you think of me I’m right here in your heart.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Bruce Leroy Fryman, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 20, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.