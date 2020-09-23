Brian A Ballenger, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian Ballenger, age 38, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center in Canton.

He was born October 30, 1981 to Pamela (Williams) Strong and William Ballenger.

In addition to his parents he is survived by his children, Morgan, Cynthia and Alexander Ballenger.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Diane Ballenger and brother, Carl Ballenger.

Brian was a mechanic and enjoyed working on cars, gaming on his computer and was a strong family man.

Per his request cremation has taken place.

Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio. Friends and family may share their online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com.

