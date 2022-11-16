ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brenda K. Unkefer, age 55 of Alliance, passed away on November 14, 2022, after a long courageous battle with Huntingtons Disease.

Brenda was a 1986 graduate of West Branch High School.

Brenda loved being around her family and friends. A special moment in Brenda’s life was when she gave her heart to Jesus and was baptized a few years ago.

She is survived by her daughter; Kayla Brendlinger, granddaughters; Vivian and Piper, Mother; Shelby Unkefer, siblings; Terry (Mabel) Unkefer, Wayne (Anna) Unkefer, Dwain (Marie) Unkefer, Tracy (Roger) Rhome, Kelly (Steve) Bryte, Jerry (Tina) Unkefer, and many nieces and nephews.

Brenda was preceded in death by her father; Jerry Unkefer, Sr., sister-in-law; Carolyn Unkefer, great nephew Carson Ross and great nephew Brody Unkefer.

There will be no services per her request.

The family would like to offer a special thank you to the staff at McCrea Manor Nursing Home for their loving care of Brenda over the past several years.

Also, to Aultman Alliance Hospice for their compassionate service.

Friends and family may share their online condolences @ www.deansfuneralhome.com/admin. Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home Sebring.

