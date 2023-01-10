SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Billie Jo Campbell, age 51, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on January 6, 2023.

She was born September 13, 1971, to Ernie and Diane Campbell, in Salem, Ohio.

She is survived by her parents, daughter, Erin Hill; son, Joshua Hill; three beautiful granddaughters, Brylin Stull, Jaycee Ward and Jolene Ward; her loving companion, Mike Slusher; sister, Kay Campbell; nephew, Derrick Campbell; nieces, Emerson and Hadlee Campbell, and very close friends and family.

She was preceded in death by the father of her children, Howard Hill; paternal grandparents, William and Merl Campbell; maternal grandparents, Edward and Freda Needs; uncles, Mikelle Campbell and Norm Campbell; aunts, Rosemary Yarian and Kay Davis.

Billie was very family oriented and loved spoiling her grandchildren. She was a very brave individual and was not afraid of anything and would tell you what she thought. She was a very hard worker and when not working, loved spending time with her grandchildren and family. She was an Avid Cleveland Browns Fan and loved her Dunkin Donuts Coffee.

She leaves the legacy of being a great mother, daughter, and friend, who will be dearly missed.

A Funeral Service will be held, Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., located at Almost Home Event Center, located at 230 S 12th Street, Sebring, Ohio 44672. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the services at Almost Home Event Center. Pastor Quint Bryan will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, family request donations be made to the funeral home, to help defray the costs.

Friends and family may send their condolences to www.deansfuneralhome.com.

