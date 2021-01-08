Beverly A. Brunner, Sebring, Ohio

January 6, 2021

Beverly A. Brunner, Sebring, Ohio - obit
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly A. (Wilson) Brunner passed away Wednesday, January 6.

Visitation will be held Monday, January 11, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Tuesday, January 12, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at Dean’s Funeral Home, 256 W. Ohio, Sebring, OH 44672.

Funeral service will be Tuesday, January 12, 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

