Beulah R. Lewis, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beulah R. Lewis, age 82, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 30, 2021.

She was born September 18, 1938 to the late Grace (Scott) Casto and Norman Casto.

She is survived by her daughters, Debra Gandee, Dolly Lynn, Patricia Lewis and Laura Mae Hartsock; sons, John (Renee) T. Lewis, Jr. and David (Kelli) Lewis; brothers, Norman Casto, Elmer Casto and Jimmy Ruble; several grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and two great-great-granddaughters.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Rebecca Carter; sister, Sandra Moore and aunt, Ruth Blackburn.

Beulah enjoyed driving bus and being with the special kids on her route. She was an avid sports fan of all Cleveland teams. She also was an Ohio State Buckeyes fan.

She was a resident of Bel-Air assisted living for the last three years and they took excellent care of her.

She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her loving family.

Visitation will take place Monday, May 3, 2021 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Dean’s Funeral Home in Sebring, with the funeral service following at 6:00 p.m.

Inurnment will take place at Grandview Cemetery at a later date.

Friends and family may share their online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com.



