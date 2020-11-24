Betty L. Porter, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty L. Porter, age 71, of Alliance, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020, at 3:45 p.m., at Regency West Hospital in Middleburg Heights, Ohio, after a tough fight.

She was born January 20, 1949, to the late William Dorsey and Betty (Patterson) Dorsey.

She is survived by her loving Husband of 54 years, David Porter; sons, David, Dwayne and John Porter; six grandchildren and 10 Great-Grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her Parents; Brothers and Sisters.

Betty was a giving person who was always taking care of others. She spent her whole life taking care of people and started her career at Alliance Community Hospital and later went to private duty.

After retiring, she enjoyed flowers, gardening and taking very meticulous care of her yard. She was also passionate about her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She will be greatly missed by those she leaves behind.

Visitation will take place Friday, November 27, 2020, at Dean’s Funeral Home from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Masks will be required and social distancing protocols will be followed because of Covid-19.

Friends and family may share their online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Betty L (Dorsey) Porter, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 25 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.