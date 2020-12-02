Betty L. Mikes, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Lee Mikes age 79, passed away Tuesday, November 24 in Alliance. Betty was a retired nurse’s aide.

She worked at Alliance City Hospital for years and after retiring she went on to do private duty in people’s homes. She was a great caregiver!

She was born February 7, 1941 to Henry and Elsie Mae (Charlton) Gabbel.

Betty had one child Gary Paul Mikes II who passed away on February 3, 2018. Gary met his mom

at the gates with open arms as they were reunited together!

Betty has left behind her siblings, Nancy (Bud) Gimbara, Rosemary (David) Emplit, Patricia (Frank) Taylor. Along with lots of nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death was her son, Gary; sisters, Shirley Reeder and Ruth Ann Hinerman; her niece, Phyllis Jean Hinerman; nephew, Franklin Eugene Taylor III and her parents, Henry and Elsie.

Betty’s passion in life was BINGO! She was known all around Alliance at all the BINGO halls.

The family would like to Thank the Yarwood Family for all the attention that they gave to Betty throughout the past few years. You are greatly appreciated and what all you have done for her has not gone unnoticed.

Per her request cremation has taken place and there won’t be any services held.

Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio. Friends and family may share their online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Betty L Mikes, please visit our floral store.