Betty J. Lepley, Atwater, Ohio

ATWATER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty J. Lepley of Atwater, Ohio passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 78, on Monday, May 31, 2021.

Betty was born, April 29, 1943 to Robert and Irene (Boldizar) DeHart.

She worked at Marlboro Manufacturing and later as a homemaker.

She loved her family dearly and always enjoyed family get togethers. Her favorite past times were crossword puzzles and playing solitaire. Betty will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents and sister; Barbara VanCamp. Betty is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Wayne Lepley. Daughter: Lisa (Jeff) Manos. son; Brian (Darleen) Lepley. grandchildren; Steven (Maribel Santoyo Ariza) Manos, Nate (Mackenzie Showalter) Manos, Kyle (Sierra) Lepley, Karlie Lepley, Alivia (Reese Dye) Lepley, great- Grandchildren; Lucas and Leah Lepley, along with many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and grand puppies.

Funeral Services will be handled by Dean’s Funeral Home in Sebring, Ohio.

There will be a private graveside service officiated by Freddie Rodriquez.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to Aultman-Alliance Hospice Care, 270 E State Street, Suite 130, Alliance, Ohio 44601.

