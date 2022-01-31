ALLIANCE, Ohio (MYValleyTributes) – Bernard McElroy passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2022.

He was born May 2, 1950.

A Homegoing Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Feed My Sheep, 114 E Main St., Alliance, OH 44601.

A Homegoing Celebration will follow at 12:00 p.m. at Feed My Sheep.

Arrangements are being handled by Dean’s Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 1 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.