DEERFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara J. Sell Girscht, 68, of Deerfield, passed away peacefully on October 25, 2022. She had a tough road the last eight years through three different cancers and other health ailments. She always faced each new challenge head-on with such a grit and determination that was admired by many. Today she is at peace.

Barb was born on August 5, 1954, and was the daughter of Lloyd and Lois (Beitler) Sell.

She graduated from Southeast High School in the Class of 1972.

She married her loving husband of 48 years, John Girscht, on July 5, 1974. John stood by her side and supported her through many trials and tribulations over the years. She is also survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Deanne and Mark Anderson, of Deerfield, and two amazing grandchildren, Nolan and Riley. Barb loved nothing more than being a grandmother to Nolan and Riley; she adored them.

Barb is also survived by her brother, David (Connie) Sell of Bellville; two sisters, Kathie (Nelson) Whitehead of Deerfield and Pam (Doug) Speece of North Jackson; along with several nieces and nephews who were more like children to her than anything else.

Barb was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Lois (Beitler) Sell; son, Duane Thomas Girscht, and her sister, Jan (Sell) Poirrier.

Family and creating memories were of utmost importance to Barb. Barb loved living at Berlin Lake for most of her life. She developed a love for boating from her late father and passed that passion on to Deanne and her family. Barb also enjoyed hosting Friday night cookouts with family and friends where many great memories were made. She also loved Disney World and made an annual family trip to Fort Wilderness and the Magic Kingdom.

The family will host visitation on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at Almost Home Event Center in Sebring.

In lieu of flowers, the family is encouraging donations to be made to the Pelotonia Forward Fund which supports life-saving cancer research at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center and The James.

Friends and family May share their online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Barbara J (Sell) Girscht, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 28 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.