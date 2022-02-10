SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara J. (Schory) Graham, age 77, formally of Sebring passed away Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Aultman Hospital in Canton.

She was born November 27, 1944, to the late William and Pauline (Conn) Schory.

Barbara was a graduate of Sebring High School.

She retired from Modern China in Sebring after 20 years of employment.

Her favorite hobbies included bingo, playing poker, shopping, dining out and attending family get togethers. The family would like to thank Altercare of Alliance for their kind and compassionate care.

In addition to her parents, she was proceeded in death by a sister, Deborah (Schory) Templeton.

She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Bill Graham, daughter, Teresa (Lewis) Smith, Son, Tim Lewis, Sisters, Susan Schory, Linda (Schory) Blackmon, sister-in-law, Ellen Jane Conway, grandson, Aaron James Smith, several nieces, nephews, extended friends and family.

No public services will be held.

