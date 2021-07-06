Barbara Bradford, Malvern, Ohio

MALVERN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Bradford, age 67, of Malvern passed away Tuesday, July, 6, 2021 at Aultman Alliance Community Hospital.

She was born May 28, 1954 in Akron, Ohio to the late Charles Rogers and Virgie (Groves) Rogers.

She is survived by three daughters; Tammy Ady, Peggy Ady, Angie Bradford, three sons; Sam Ady, David Ady, Michael Bradford, sisters; Carol lambert, Charollet Dickson, brother; Kenneth Rodgers, numerous nieces, nephews and a special friend; David Menegay.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister; Linda Young, brothers; Larry Lambert, Tim Rodgers, Tom Rodgers, Mike Rodgers, Richard Rodgers and Donny Rodgers.

Barbara’s favorite past-times included; playing bingo, attending church, coloring, shopping and spending time with family and friends.

A graveside service will take place Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Mount Union Cemetery at 11:00 a.m.

Friends and family may share their online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio.

