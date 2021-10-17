Barbara Ann Knight, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Ann Knight, age 91, of Alliance passed away peacefully on October 15, 2021 with her two loving granddaughters by her side.

She was born August 20, 1930 in Salineville, Ohio to the late Ernest and Catherine (Wilkie) Madison.

She was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She especially loved being a Grandmother. She enjoyed traveling, camping and riding motorcycles, which earned her the nickname “Crash” by her family and friends. Her favorite pastime was watching football, especially the Alliance Aviators, Ohio State and Cleveland Browns. She might also have been caught watching WWE wrestling.

She will be deeply missed by her loving daughters, Trudy (John) and Robin (Gary); grandchildren, Stacy (John), Kelly (Dan), Wendy and Ashley; great-grandchildren, Katelyn (Jeff), Kristin (Austin), Rebecca, Kara, Allyson, Abbey, Kailey, Devon and Gannon and great-great-grandchildren, Evan and Lux.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Robert E Knight; sisters, Janet Ameser and Sue Cunningham; brother, Jack Madison and grandson, Michael Lab.

Friends and family will be welcome to visit on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Dean’s Funeral Home, 256 W Ohio Avenue, Sebring.

The funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Freddie Rodriquez officiating.

Burial will take place at Mount Union Cemetery.

Friends and family may share their online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Dean's Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio.

