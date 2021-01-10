Arthur J. Walters, Streetsboro, Ohio

STREETSBORO, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony J. (TJ) Walters is cheering on his Cleveland Indians from his comfortable chair in Heaven with a bag of chips and a diet Dr. Pepper.

He received his Golden Ticket on Thursday, January 7, 2021.

TJ was the beloved husband of 46 years of Joyce (née Bardoun) and adored father of Amanda (Balyeat) (Christopher) and David (Melissa). Grandpa and “P” (“Grampy”) to Nicholas and Jacob Balyeat and Tommy Walters. He was the best back scratcher to Brodie the Sheprador and even though he claimed to dislike cats, he made sure Cole Kitty was served his morning bowl of milk every day. Brother of Diane (Hyland) (Pat), Joseph (Fran) and Donna.

Preceded in death by his twin brother, Frank and his parents, Joseph and Theresa.

Per his request cremation has taken place.

