Anthony S. Lalli, Sr., Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony Sullivan Lalli of Alliance, Ohio passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 80.

He was born October 12, 1940 to the late Stephen and Florence (Phillips) Lalli.

He is survived by his loving wife, Janet (Jarvis) Lalli; daughter, Christina Foster; sons, Charles (Tig) Lalli, Anthony (Julie) Lalli, Jr., Stephen Lalli and Salvatore (Kim) Lalli; sister, Paulette; brother, Steve; 12 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Patty, Jeannie, Alice and Linda; brother, Bob and a grandson, Christopher.

Anthony was a two-time Golden Glove champion in boxing.

He proudly served in the United States Army.

He was a Member of the Alliance Police Department for 25 years. After retirement he worked as delivery driver for Schopp’s Sons, Inc.

He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge # 73.

He attended various area Catholic churches over his lifetime.

He enjoyed making frequent trips to Disney World and was a Cleveland sports fan. He will be greatly missed.

Visitation will take place Thursday, June 10, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Dean’s Funeral Home, 256 W. Ohio Avenue, Sebring, Ohio. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 12:00 Noon with Very Rev. Cannon Matthew Mankowski officiating. The Fraternal Order of Police will be present at the funeral home.

The Military Honor Guard will be present for military honors at Highland Memorial Cemetery immediately following the funeral. Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #73, PO Box 3230, Alliance, OH 44601.

