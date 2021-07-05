Anthony Culberson, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony Culberson, 38, of Alliance passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021 at University Hospitals in Cleveland, Ohio.

He was born May 4, 1983 to Harold and Bonnie Sanders.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by sisters, Katrina Culberson and Samantha Linderman as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Anthony enjoyed fishing, traveling and riding motorcycles. He also enjoyed all types of music.

Per his request cremation will take place and no public services will be held. A Memorial Service will be planned at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio. Friends and family may share their online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Anthony, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 6 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.